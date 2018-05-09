'It is Fergie time, and you will win' - Eric Cantona with a message for Alex Ferguson
Eric Cantona has become the latest high profile star to offer his words of support to Alex Ferguson and he has done so with a typically theatrical video.
Cantona has been revelling in his fictional role as Eurosport's 'Commissioner of Football' in recent years and he made a brief appearance in his latest video to send some words of encouragement to his old boss Ferguson, who is recovering in hospital after suffering a brain hemorrhage last weekend.
"This friend of mine, he is not doing too well," Cantona stated. "He is like a mentor to me, he nurtured me, he never judged me.
"He is such a fighter, he will pull through. It is Fergie time, and you will win. You always do."
United confirmed on Thursday evening that Ferguson was now out of intensive care, as they suggested their record breaking former manager needs time to recover.
"Sir Alex no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient," read a United club statement.
"His family have been overwhelmed by the level of support and good wishes but continue to request privacy as this will be vital during this next stage of recovery."
