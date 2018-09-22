'I was expecting more' - Jose Mourinho questions his attacking players after draw against Wolves

Jose Mourinho expressed his frustration with his Manchester United attacking players after a 1-1 draw against Wolves at Old Trafford saw them lose further ground on Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Just six games into the season, Mourinho's side are already eight points behind Jurgen Klopp's Reds and he admitted he expected more from a forward line featuring Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard.

"I was expecting more from my attacking players," declared Mourinho. "There was not enough creativity, movement or dynamism. We made it quite easy for them to cope with our supremacy in last 20 minutes. Overall we don't deserve more than this.

"Our performance was not consistent, not creative and not dynamic. The way we started we were lucky to be the first team to score. From a metal point of view their approach was more for a football match than ours.

"I think the result is fair. They deserved their point and we deserve the punishment of only getting one point. They started better and were more aggressive, had more intent and I don't know why but they were more motivated.

"The way we started, we were lucky to be the first team to score. Their approach was more for a football match than ours. They played like it was the World Cup final."

Meanwhile, United midfielder Maraoune Fellaini admitted the latest dropped points were a huge blow to his side's hopes of mounting a title challenge, as he hinted they may already be too far behind Liverpool to catch them.

"Everyone is disappointed," declared the Belgian midfielder. "We know we can do better. We have to win today because after that it will be difficult to close the gap. Everyone is disappointed but that is football. We have to move the ball quicker, when we create the chances we have to score."

