'I think the club's making progress' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers update on key trio's contract talks

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United are "making progress" in contract negotiations with the likes of David De Gea, Anthony Martial and Juan Mata.

Talks have been ongoing with the high-profile trio for many months, and Martial is understood to be close to signing a new deal having been close to an exit under Jose Mourinho.

The United forward's contract expires next summer along with De Gea, while Mata is out of contract at the end of the season along with Ashley Young and Ander Herrera.

"I think the club's making progress but I leave that to the right people to do that," Solskjaer said.

"I don't know really how far we are away from it but hopefully we're going to have some good news in the coming weeks."

United are preparing for Friday night's FA Cup fourth-round clash at Arsenal, who have reportedly made an enquiry to sign defender Eric Bailly on loan with a view to a permanent deal.

"I'm not surprised if they do (want him) to put it that way," Solskjaer said.

"But that's just one of those things. There's always speculation and it's not a big surprise."

Marcos Rojo and Marouane Fellaini will miss Friday's match through injury, but Chris Smalling has started training and Luke Shaw has overcome the illness which forced him out of last weekend's win against Brighton just before kick-off.

Press Association