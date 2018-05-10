Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted he does not want Paul Pogba to leave the club this summer, but he admitted he could not guarantee that his £89m would remain at Old Trafford.

'I think he's going to be here' - Jose Mourinho leaves some questions over Paul Pogba's Man United future

Pogba has endured a troubled season in Manchester, as he has been dropped for keys games and substituted by Mourinho amid fierce criticism from former United players and supporters.

The France midfielder is rumoured to be a transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain and now Mourinho has stressed any attempts for the player to leave United are being made by Pogba and his high profile agent Mino Raiola. "I think he's going to be here next season," Mourinho stated. "That's my feeling. In this moment, for me, he's staying, yes.

"I can give the guarantee that I don't want him to leave, that the club doesn't want to sell him, and I can give you the guarantee that we don't have any approach from him or his agent or from any club." That are comments that lack the clarity to confirm Pogba will remain at United, with Mourinho also hinting that he is planning a big squad shake-up this summer after accusing some of his players of lacking the character he expects from title contenders.

"I trust some more than others that can bridge that gap," he added. "Some of the players I am totally convinced are going to make it, some others I have good hopes that they are going to make it, and some others I don't believe they are going to make it," he said. "Unless there is a perfect squad, where if you buy one goalkeeper you don't like, you buy another one. You buy a central defender you don't like, you buy another one.

"Unless you can do that, you have to keep players you don't love - when I say love, I say it 'footballistically' - and players you don't totally believe have the level of the squad. "If you go to the Premier League managers, I don't say every one, but I say the majority of them will tell you the same. In my squad, I have some players where I would like to have better than what I have. That's basic."

United will look to wrap up second place in the Premier League when they take on West Ham at the London Stadium on Thursday evening.

Online Editors