Chelsea midfielder Willian has been linked with a move to Manchester United throughout this summer and now the Brazilian has gone public in his ambition to play for United boss Jose Mourinho.

'I hope I work with him again' - Willian wants to be reunited with Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho

Willian was one of the few Chelsea players who continued to perform at his best in Mourinho's final few months as Chelsea manager in late 2015, with United linked with a move to sign the attacking star in both last summer and in the January transfer window.

Now Willian has told ESPN that while he is happy to stay at Chelsea, he has an ambition to work with Mourinho once again.

"Mourinho is the best manager I've ever worked with," he declared. "We have a good relationship, we are friends.

"Sometimes we talk, we text, we send messages to each other via WhatsApp. He is a great manager, I really enjoyed working with him. I hope I can work with him again someday.

"I don't know if there was any official bid (from United), but some things have happened. Also, everything comes out on the internet, too. But Mourinho talks to my agent all the time, he says 'bring him, bring him'. He has never called me, but he always sends me text messages.

"But I am very happy at Chelsea, I want to stay in the club. I also like living in London, it is an amazing city, and my family is well adapted. So yeah, I intend to stay at Chelsea."

Willian's comments may not end speculation that he could seal a move to United by Thursday's 5pm transfer deadline, even though new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is confident of hanging on to one of his key players.

While Sarri confirmed he was frustrated by Willian's late return to pre-season training, Chelsea officials have made it clear that they are keen to hang on to the player in the final days of this transfer window.

