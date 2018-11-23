Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has refused to "play the game" and expand on comments made in a recent interview where he appeared to suggest some of his players lacked character.

'I have nothing to say' - Jose Mourinho remains silent after interview emerges where he questioned the 'character' of United quartet

Mourinho was quoted as saying in an interview with Univision that some of his players "are children with potential, but without character", with those he was referring to reportedly being Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford.

When asked about that at a press conference on Friday, Mourinho said: "I don't play your game. I don't play the game of take out of context and do what you want.

"I don't play the game. I have nothing to say."

Mourinho will be able to call on a fully fit Manchester United squad for Saturday’s meeting with Crystal Palace.

United were hit by several injury concerns before and during the international break, with Paul Pogba, Martial and Marouane Fellaini staying behind in Manchester.

Rashford subsequently limped out of England’s victory over Croatia, while Romelu Lukaku suffered a hamstring problem while on duty with Belgium.

However, Mourinho expects all five players to be available for selection this weekend. The United manager also confirmed both Martial and Fellaini will play.

“Martial stayed with us, he didn’t go to the national team,” Mourinho said, when asked for an update on United’s injury problems.

“The national team was aware of his problems and with permission he stayed, he worked really hard on that.

“I like to call that a pre-injury because problems in the muscles around it, they are a dangerous situation and he was in a pre-injury situation.

“He worked really hard, he’s ready for tomorrow, he plays for tomorrow. Is he ready to play three in a row in the same week? I don’t know, but the most important match is the next.

“Fellaini also stayed, no national team, they also let him stay in spite of playing 90 minutes against Manchester City.

“He needed to stay and prepare himself better after such an injury that he had before so Marouane is also good.

“And the boys in the national teams, Rashford came with a little problem but is ready, Lukaku is ready, I would say ready with a little bit of a risk but ready and Paul we knew with this break he would recover from that small muscular injury.

“We don’t have players I can say are out of the game tomorrow, we have a huge 23 group to choose for tomorrow.”

Online Editors