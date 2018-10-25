Gary Neville has admitted he doesn't know whether Jose Mourinho will find a way out of the crisis he is overseeing at Manchester United, as he admitted he fears Liverpool could win the Premier League title this season.

'I do not know where it ends' - Gary Neville's verdict on Jose Mourinho as he calls for change at Man United

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville suggested Mourinho must be confused by his side's lack of consistency, as he conceded Everton will fancy their chances of securing a positive result when they visit Old Trafford this Sunday.

"Jose Mourinho's career has been built on reliability and consistency and he is getting anything but that at the moment and I do not know where it ends," said Neville. "Even from half to half you are not sure what you are going to get.

"Chelsea on Saturday (2-2 draw) was encouraging, but the problem with United at the moment is the inconsistency, you just do not know what you are going to get.

"I can see where the players are lacking in confidence. You look at someone like Romelu Lukaku - at the World Cup he looked absolutely incredible and then you look at him at United in the last few weeks and he just looks a little bit down. He does not have the same mobility and energy in his body language and that can only be confidence, and that happens in players' careers and happened to all of us.

"At the moment there does not seem to be that unity in terms of collective cohesion out on the pitch, but what I would say is they are showing spirit from game to game and I do not go along with this theory that Jose has lost the dressing room."

Neville went to re-state his belief that the club needs to be structured with more efficiency from top to bottom, as he suggested transfer trading remains a major area of concern.

"Player recruitment has been bad for four or five years," declared Neville. "There just seems to be an element of confusion about who actually makes the decisions on transfers and recruitment. It seems to me there are a number of different people involved, I do not know if it is Jose picking the players, or the numerous scouts they have involved, or the board.

"You just do not know where it is coming from and it just seems to me to be a little bit disconnected, so I do think they need to refine and restructure. Sometimes you just need to transition and there is no doubt it does need to change."

Neville believes that Liverpool are ready to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title, as he even suggested he would rather United's cross city rivals retain the crown to ensure that Jurgen Klopp's Reds are not in the title mix next May.

"The last thing I want to see is Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the league," he added. "Liverpool could potentially win the league this season and that does not even bare thinking about for a United fan and in some ways the lesser of the two evils is, let's hope City win it if it is going to be one of the two.

"At this moment of time, Liverpool actually look really dangerous and they are going to go a lot closer, and that is a real threat. So that should be the biggest challenge for United, because in reality you are looking at the two most successful clubs in English football history and that should motivate everybody to try and make sure the club wins."

