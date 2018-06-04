Paul Pogba's working relationship with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been the subject of heated speculation in recent months and now he has given an interview that will fan the flames around his future at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba's working relationship with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been the subject of heated speculation in recent months and now he has given an interview that will fan the flames around his future at Old Trafford.

'I do my job he does his' - Paul Pogba's feisty interview as he opens up on his relationship with Jose Mourinho

Mourinho has played down reports that his relationship with United's club record has broken down following as season that saw the French midfielder substituted and dropped in key games.

Pogba has been strongly linked with a move away from United this summer and those stories will continue to flow after his comments in an interview with France Football. "I am not the coach. You will have to see with him. He made his choices," stated Pogba, in quotes translated by several UK newspapers.

"Have I had talks with him? Not necessarily. He took me off, like that. Like I said, I do my job he does his. I am at Manchester, I have my contract her for now. All the rest is just words. That's it. I am concentrating on the World Cup. "There is the team, the coach has to make his choices. If he thinks he has to put me on the bench because I was not good or he prefers to change the system, it is his choice. This year, I have been on the bench.

"Why? I was injured. Then I had a virus. Against Newcastle (last February), I was taken off, I had a virus and I could not breathe. Nobody knew, only the inside, me, the doctor, and I did not go crying in the media to say that I was not well. "My career is not finished, I cannot say that now. There is work to be done. I hope to progress and get better, win a maximum number of titles. Right now, I am not where I want to be."

Jose Mourinho has said Paul Pogba can explain his form Pogba went on to suggest he was not a player who craved adulation from the fans, as he insisted he was not a player who needed to be treated differently from his team-mates. "I do not live for people, for what they think, for them to say that I'm nice, good, the best, perfect," he stressed. "Everyone has their opinion. And I respect that.

"I play football, I do what I like. My relatives support me. They are more important. We can not love everyone and be loved by everyone. It would be perfection and nothing is perfect in this world. I will not be touched if someone says, "I do not love you." You have the right. You do not have to love me. "

In a separate interview with ESPN, Pogba suggested United are not the force they once were during Alex Ferguson's successful reign as the club's manager, in a comment that may be seen as a dig at Mourinho.

"We all think about the old Manchester United, the Ferguson United," he stated. "I think it's time for people to realize that time passed. He won't come back. You have to look ahead. Now we have to think about the future. We have to find the next Ferguson."

Online Editors