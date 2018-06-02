Hugely encouraging report on Alex Ferguson's health as he continues his recovery from a brain haemorrhage

Legendary Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson is reported to have left hospital as he continues his encouraging recovering after suffering a brain haemorrhage last month.

The Sun are reporting that Ferguson is back and eager to take up his seat in the Old Trafford directors box for the start of next season.

A source told the newspaper that Ferguson was 'back on his feet and glad to be out of hospital' after he underwent successful emergency surgery on the brain injury he suffered last month. Ferguson, 76, appeared to be in good health in the days before he fell ill, as he presented his old rival Arsene Wenger with a gift to commemorate his final game as Arsenal manager at Old Trafford less than a week before he was rushed to hospital.

There have been no updates on Ferguson's condition in recent days, but it has now emerged that the Scot his back home with his wife Cathy and the rest of his family nursing him back to full health. The report went on to suggest Ferguson was looking forward to watching the upcoming World Cup finals in Russia and included a note of thanks for hospital staff who have cared for him over the last month.

Ferguson is the most successful manager in modern football, winning 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League crowns during his record breaking stint as United manager.

Online Editors