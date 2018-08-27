Manchester United will wear a pink shirt for the first time this season in homage to the city's newspaper past.

Manchester United will wear a pink shirt for the first time this season in homage to the city's newspaper past.

Here is why Manchester United are releasing a new pink kit

The matchday programme for Monday's Premier League clash against Tottenham included a wrap-around with the headline of 'The Pink is back!'

The Manchester United programme confirms a new pink shirt will be launched tomorrow pic.twitter.com/KPWlA23OFz — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) August 27, 2018

The Adidas kit will be launched on Tuesday and is inspired by The Football Pink newspaper, which was created by the Manchester Evening News and went out on Saturday afternoons until its closure in 2007.

"Its legacy endures and this season The Pink rides again," said the front page of United Review.

"Not just in the hearts and minds of the fans, but on the backs of their heroes too."

Press Association