Monday 27 August 2018

Here is why Manchester United are releasing a new pink kit

General view inside the stadium before Manchester United take on Tottenham
Manchester United will wear a pink shirt for the first time this season in homage to the city's newspaper past.

The matchday programme for Monday's Premier League clash against Tottenham included a wrap-around with the headline of 'The Pink is back!'

The Adidas kit will be launched on Tuesday and is inspired by The Football Pink newspaper, which was created by the Manchester Evening News and went out on Saturday afternoons until its closure in 2007.

"Its legacy endures and this season The Pink rides again," said the front page of United Review.

"Not just in the hearts and minds of the fans, but on the backs of their heroes too."

