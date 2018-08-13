Manchester United legend Paul McGrath has urged Jose Mourinho to embrace the talents of Paul Pogba and find a way to get the best out of the France World Cup winner.

'He needs to lighten up' - Paul McGrath urges Jose Mourinho to change his stance on Paul Pogba

Pogba's relationship with Mourinho has been frayed throughout 2018, with the midfielder suggesting he 'would be fined' if he said too much about his future at Old Trafford following last Friday's Premier League win against Leicester.

Now Sunday World columnist McGrath has suggested Mourinho should change his tone when talking about Pogba in public, as he believes the £89m midfielder could be a talisman for United this season.

"Pogba did his talking on the pitch for Manchester United as they beat Leicester on Friday night and I hope his manager Jose Mourinho continues to praise him when he plays like that," said Mourinho.

"Pogba was one of the stars of the show as France lifted the World Cup last month and he should have been strolling back to United in joyous mood after a career defining tournament that confirmed his status as one of the best players the world.

"Yet he had a very different emotion in the days after the greatest moment of his career, after Mourinho appeared to question why he didn’t play as he did for France in a United shirt last season.

Why did Mourinho do that? He should have given Pogba a public message of congratulations after winning the biggest prize in football and thanking his lucky stars that he was lucky to be working with one of the best midfielders in the world once again this season."

Pogba has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona in recent days and while he has not taken the opportunity to dismiss links with a move to the Catalan giants, McGrath believes his former club cannot allow the player to leave ahead of the August 31st transfer deadline in Spain.

"I cannot see United selling one of their greatest assets right now, the relationship between Mourinho and the player appears to be strained and it really doesn’t need to be," he added.

"Pogba was fantastic on Friday night when you consider he has only been back in training since Monday and will still be coming down from the incredible high of winning the World Cup.

"I have been critical of him at times for overplaying and throwing in a few too many flicks and tricks when they are not needed, but he turned in a more mature performance against Leicester.

"His passing was good, he was heading balls out of the box and his commitment to the cause could not be questioned, so I hope he finds a way to repair any damage there might be in his relationship with Mourinho and focuses on giving his all to United.

"In addition, Mourinho needs to lighten up a little because he will not enjoy success at United unless he changes the mood of negativity he has been promoting in the last few weeks.

"I would love to see Mourinho enjoy real success at United, but it’s hard to see that happening if he continues to have a pop at his players in public and he has looked miserable every time he has been stood before a television camera this summer."

