Eamon Dunphy has suggested Manchester United fans have already lost patience with manager Jose Mourinho, after his latest public rant added to the growing tide of discontent being directed towards the Portuguese tactician.

Eamon Dunphy has suggested Manchester United fans have already lost patience with manager Jose Mourinho, after his latest public rant added to the growing tide of discontent being directed towards the Portuguese tactician.

'He is past his sell-by date' - Eamon Dunphy on Jose Mourinho's rant and what happens next at Man United

Mourinho's suggestion that United fans should be used to failure in the Champions League after their limp exit at the hands of Sevilla last Tuesday infuriated many of the clubs supporters, yet he opted to re-enforce those comments with a 12-minute rant his latest press conference recounting the club's recent failures in Europe's elite competition.

Once again, United fans will not have been impressed with Mourinho's latest snipes at their recent history, with Dunphy telling RTÉs Game On 2fm that the former Chelsea manager is creating a media storm to cover up problems he is struggling to solve.

"I think when you are making self-serving remarks attempting to defend yourself and you are the manager of Manchester United, it is never going to work," declared Dunphy. "He made some very clumsy and tasteless remarks after the Sevilla game on Tuesday and did the same again (on Friday), so I think Jose is in trouble.

"He has not improved the team and continues to make mistakes. He has stabilised things somewhat, but I don't think any believes he has done a good job at United. He changes his team every week, no one has a clue who his best team is and I think a lot of Manchester United fans are already fed up with him. "To start with, Mourinho is responsible for the signing of Paul Pogba, which is the biggest waste of €100m that there has ever been in soccer. He will have to answer for that and it doesn't stop there.

"There are the richest club in the world, but it is a long time since they have had a team to justify that wealth. They have two converted wingers at full-back, they have Chris Smalling at centre-back and if it wasn't for their goalkeeper David De Gea, they would be in bigger trouble. "They are million miles away from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich and if the Premier League was starting again tomorrow and it was a handicap, you'd handicap them at 20-points against Man City.

Dunphy went on to suggest Mourinho's entire football philosophy may have gone stale, as he suggested his team selections have shown signs of desperation.

"The other night, he played (Marcus) Rashford in his wrong position," he added. "He scored two goals in his best position off the left against Liverpool last weekend, but he moved him to accommodate Alexis Sanchez, who looks tired and burnt out and didn't play well.

"To have (Marouane) Fellaini instead of of Juan Mata suggests you are going for a crude, physical way rather than a football way, which is not the Manchester United style traditionally. "He is not the right guy and there is an argument to say his style of football is old fashioned and redundant. That attritional, Felllaini long ball thing may have worked in the past, but that's not football any more. He is past his sell-by date."

Online Editors