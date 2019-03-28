Gary Neville reacts to Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's appointment at Man United as he snaps back at Louis van Gaal

Gary Neville has warned former team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that "the hard work starts now" after he was confirmed as the permanent Manchester United manager on a three-year deal.

United ended the speculation over Solskjaer's future by confirming he had been given an extended deal to continue in the role he accepted on an interim basis following the sacking of Jose Mourinho in December.

Now Neville has urged the club to hand Solskjaer a hefty transfer kitty, as he admits the United squad requires major investment before it can consider a challenge for the Premier League title.

"I'm delighted for Ole that he has got this job, but the hard work starts now for him," he told Sky Sports News.

"Defensively, they need strengthening and from Ole's point of view, he needs the right people around him now. The structures in and around him, the quality of the people in and around him, are critical now.

"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not going to be a success at Manchester United unless he gets the right people around him on recruitment and he gets the right players in. That's absolutely essential.

"The amount of money the club need to spend now will be big, but the club have supported David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho and I'm sure they will do that again.

"There is a lot of hard work to do to get Manchester United back to where it was. Step one is getting the fans excited about going to games again, but there is a long way to go before they are challenging for the Premier League title."

Former United manager Louis van Gaal suggested in an interview earlier this week that Solskjaer has failed to change the style of football at United since he took over from Mourinho, but Neville was quick to hit back at that snipe.

"Louis van Gaal's football at Manchester United was the worst I've ever seen," stated Neville. "Jose Mourinho's was far better, even though it was unacceptable in terms of what the fans want to see.

"We've had a lot of change at the club in the last four or five years with different manager coming in, world-class managers and it hasn't worked.

"Ole has bought a level of happiness and excitement back to the fans, which is at least something because it has been difficult to watch over the last three or four years.

"The results and performances have been beyond incredible, almost flawless. Obviously people will point to the Wolves game (FA Cup defeat) and the Arsenal game just recently, but generally I think in the last three and four months the performances and results have been fantastic.

"The concern for me is that these are the same players that downed tools under Jose Mourinho and they need to maintain those levels of concentration, determination and maintain the right attitude now that Ole has been made permanent manager and don't slip back to where they were before."

Online Editors