Gary Neville reacts furiously as report claims Jose Mourinho is about to be sacked by Manchester United

Gary Neville has reacted furiously to a report claiming Jose Mourinho will be sacked as Manchester United manager, regardless of the result of Saturday's Premier League game against Newcastle.

After a day of rumours regarding the future of the under-pressure manager, the Daily Mirror are reporting that sources have told them that Mourinho will be removed from his post after overseeing a disastrous start to the season.

The media were informed before both David Moyes and Louis van Gaal were dismissed as United manager and it may be that history is about to repeat itself as Mourinho heads into Saturday's game at Old Trafford with his fate apparently sealed.

The story brought a stinging reaction from United Neville, as he opened his heart on Sky Sports in a rant directed at Woodward and the United owners.

"To be honest with you, I'm furious," declared Neville. "I'm furious going back three or four years ago when David Moyes was sacked when it broke the day before to journalists I think of Louis Van Gaal being sacked on the evening of an [FA Cup] final and finding out from other people.

"I think about how the club has been operated. If this is true - we don't know if it's true yet - but if this is true and Jose Mourinho is going to walk out at Old Trafford tomorrow as almost like a dead man walking, those fans will absolutely turn to that boardroom.

"It's unacceptable I have to say that Jose Mourinho will get the biggest support he's ever had in his life tomorrow i think in that ground - and I'll be there to give it to him.

"I love that football club. It has given me everything, but enough is enough. When you have an opportunity to appoint three or four managers, you have to look at the people appointing the managers and signing the players. The players are running this now.

"Who is qualified in that football club to be able to tell Jose Mourinho that (Toby) Alderweireld or (Harry) Maguire or (Jerome) Boateng are not better than the centre-backs that they've got?

"Who is qualified at that football club? There are only two people who I can think of and they wo''t have been consulted, in fact we know they weren't consulted - Sir Bobby Charlton and Sir Alex Ferguson.

"I'm reacting maybe a bit emotionally but I don't particularly care any more to be honest with you in respect of what I say. You can say it's unprofessional but I have to speak as a fan and what I feel. At the end of the day I'm on Sky Sports and I'm here as someone who offers a level of neutrality.

"It's difficult running a football club, it's difficult managing a football team, it's difficult playing in a football team - it's not always easy, there are lots of challenges but what you have to do is ensure you operate in the right manner and what I have to say at this moment in time is that there is something rotten to the core of the decisions that have been made over the last four or five years and it has to be coming from the top.

"If I'm the person who employs the guy underneath me and he fails then eventually I've got to take responsibility for it."

It remains to be seen whether Mourinho will take charge of United against Newcastle on Saturday if the report of his imminent sacking is confirmed, with Neville's comments piling pressure on the decision makers at Old Trafford and especially Woodward.

