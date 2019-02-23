Gary Neville gives his verdict on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he salutes Marcus Rashford's progress

Gary Neville believes interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is one victory away from securing the Manchester United job on a permanent basis.

Gary Neville believes interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is one victory away from securing the Manchester United job on a permanent basis.

Neville believes victory for his former team-mate Solskjaer in Sunday's game against Liverpool at Old Trafford would make it 'impossible' for United chiefs not to hand him a full-time contract to continue in the role.

"Two or three months ago he would have been hopeful of getting the job, but if he beats Liverpool on Sunday then I can't see any way he wouldn't get it," Neville told Sky Sports.

"It shouldn't be defined by one game but to beat Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal and then Liverpool it would almost make it impossible for him not to get the job.

"It is an incredible body of results and would make it a lot more difficult to withhold it from him if he keeps beating team after team."

Neville also backed Marcus Rashford to emerge as United's key player against Liverpool, as he believes the England striker has taken huge strides forward since Solskjaer's arrival at Old Trafford.

"He looks incredible," added Neville. "If you think about him over the last two years, he has been moved around. He’s played left, right, up front and on the bench.

"If you look at last season around the Cardiff game, he didn’t look like he was going to get an opportunity as a centre-forward. Now he’s aggressive and quick and is a goal-scorer.

"Rashford has had to move around and now he is the number one. United can now attack with pace and that’s not a slight on (Romelu) Lukaku. United need pace and he gives them that."

Online Editors