Former reporter shares a previously unknown story that encapsulates the kindness of Alex Ferguson

A beautifully poignant story about an elderly Manchester United fan and Alex Ferguson has been tugging at heartstrings on Twitter.

The former Manchester United manager underwent surgery this week after suffering a brain hemorrhage and is recovering in hospital. While the extent of his football genius was previously known, his character as a person is being revealed through the countless personal tributes being shared by those who knew him.

One such story was that of Jeremy Clay. Now a novel writer, Jeremy was once a Leicester based reporter and on Monday he shared his tale of how a Leicester based, London woman hounded him to write stories about the Red Devils Jeremy explained that before the days of social media, if a reader wanted to criticise your work or offer advice they would “ring you up, twisting your ear through the handset like the General to Dick Dastardly".

There was one woman however who went beyond this. Alice was a reader of the Leicester Mercury, the publication for whom Jeremy worked, but instead of ringing him, Alice would turn up at his office making demands about the stories he wrote. "She was nice, was Alice,” he wrote on twitter.

“But steelier than a submarine hull. She told me several times, in tones reserved for explaining daybreak to an idiot, that I should be writing stories about Manchester United.” While Jeremy tried to explain that his Leicester based publication wrote stories about events in Leicestershire, Alice wouldn’t take no for an answer.

Upon enquiring about Alice’s obsession with Manchester United, Jeremy learned that she was their oldest season ticket holder. While a remarkable story in itself what came next was the most amazing part. Jeremy also learned that Alex Ferguson had personally organised transport for Alice every weekend so that she could follow her beloved Reds.

“Alex Ferguson used to send a minibus to Leicester to pick her up and take her to Old Trafford,” Jeremy wrote.

“Every game. All the way to the East Midlands. All the way back. Repeat every other Saturday/Sunday/whatever day Sky demanded.”

Alice’s wish was finally granted when the Mercury wrote about Manchester United. It was her story that was being told however. “We did write about that. That was about her. Although in hindsight, it was more about him.” Sadly Alice’s days of following United were numbered. Well into her 90s, her eyesight began to fail and she could no longer enjoy the games she once loved. The character of both of these remarkable people were once again revealed.

When Ferguson offered to pay for surgery on Alice’s eyes, she wanted Jeremy Clay to know just how good a person he is, but she refused the publicity of a story written on the events of her extraordinary relationship with football’s greatest ever manager.

Jeremy concluded with a final solemn note. “I think that was the last time I saw Alice. She'll be long gone now,” he reflected. “Had she lived to know what Twitter was, she probably wouldn't want me writing about it on here either.

“She would have been worried sick about Alex Ferguson. So I thought I'd write this anyway.” In the 1990s, I was a reporter in Leicester. Pre-Twitter, of course. Back then, if readers hated something you'd written, they'd write a letter to you, in furious capitals.



Or they'd ring you up, twisting your ear through the handset like the General to Dick Dastardly. — Jeremy Clay (@Ludicrousscenes) May 7, 2018 Or worst of all, they'd actually come in to the office and demand to see you. — Jeremy Clay (@Ludicrousscenes) May 7, 2018 That's what Alice used to do. She was a Mercury reader in her 90s who used to trek from one side of the city all the way to the office, purely to tell me off.



I probably deserved it. — Jeremy Clay (@Ludicrousscenes) May 7, 2018 Alice lived in Leicester but she was from London. She supported Manchester United. Insert your own predictable remark here. — Jeremy Clay (@Ludicrousscenes) May 7, 2018 She was nice, was Alice, but steelier than a submarine hull. She told me several times, in tones reserved for explaining daybreak to an idiot, that I should be writing stories about Manchester United. — Jeremy Clay (@Ludicrousscenes) May 7, 2018 "But we're a Leicester paper," I'd say, "we write about Leicestershire things..." and she'd sniff at such stupidity.



They'd probably make her managing editor now. — Jeremy Clay (@Ludicrousscenes) May 7, 2018 Anyway, it turned out Alice was Manchester United's oldest season ticket holder. And here's the thing: Alex Ferguson used to send a minibus to Leicester to pick her up and take her to Old Trafford. — Jeremy Clay (@Ludicrousscenes) May 7, 2018 Every game. All the way to the East Midlands. All the way back. Repeat every other Saturday/Sunday/whatever day Sky demanded.



We did write about that. That was about her. Although in hindsight, it was more about him. — Jeremy Clay (@Ludicrousscenes) May 7, 2018 One day Alice came in to berate me about something or other - I forget what - and by the by she told me she had stopped going to matches.



Why? She was in her 90s. Her eyesight was failing. — Jeremy Clay (@Ludicrousscenes) May 7, 2018 She was too old for corrective surgery on the NHS, she said. And then she told me Alex Ferguson had offered to pay for her to have the operation. — Jeremy Clay (@Ludicrousscenes) May 7, 2018 Now I didn't get a great deal of celebrity scoops on the Mercury. For 'didn't get a great deal ... ' read none. (Unless you count a chat with Charlie Chuck that peaked with him saying "erm, is this an interview, then?")



So I opened my notebook and started scribbling. — Jeremy Clay (@Ludicrousscenes) May 7, 2018 Cue Paddington-style hard stare. She didn't want it going in the paper, she said. It wasn't something he was doing for publicity. She just wanted me to know the kind of man he was. — Jeremy Clay (@Ludicrousscenes) May 7, 2018 I closed my notebook, and went back upstairs to the newsroom, and carried on writing stories about people being furious with the council. — Jeremy Clay (@Ludicrousscenes) May 7, 2018 I think that was the last time I saw Alice. She'll be long gone now.



Had she lived to know what Twitter was, she probably wouldn't want me writing about it on here either. But she would have been worried sick about Alex Ferguson. So I thought I'd write this anyway. — Jeremy Clay (@Ludicrousscenes) May 7, 2018 I'm off to bed now. I'll get back to you if I'm berated from beyond the grave. — Jeremy Clay (@Ludicrousscenes) May 7, 2018

