Paul Pogba has offered his his views on the recent speculation linking him with a move away from Manchester United, as he insisted he had 'no problem' with manager Jose Mourinho .

'For now I'm at Manchester United' - Paul Pogba with some cryptic comments over his Man United future

Pogba's future at United has been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks, after he was dropped from Mourinho's first team and was publicly criticised by his manager for a lack of consistency.

The £89m midfielder has responded positively with two goals in a thrilling 3-2 win against Manchester City earlier this month and he backed that up with a fine display in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final victory against Tottenham at Wembley. Now, in an appearance on French TV show Canal Football Club, United's record signing has given some insight into his mindset at the end of his second season working under Mourinho at Old Trafford and his comments may not be viewed an an unequivocal commitment to his current employers.

"For now I'm at Manchester United, I really only think about the present. Transfers are not in my head," he stated. He was then asked about reports of transfer interest from Paris Saint-Germain and offered his response: "You know, if I listened to everyone, I would be everywhere."

Pogba was a little more convincing as he tried to play down reports of a rift with Mourinho, as he was keen to suggest the working relationship between the duo remains intact. "I do not have any problem with Mourinho," added Pogba. "I do not think he has either. He's the coach, he's going to make choices and I, as a player, I accept him. That is all."

Pogba's future at United may not be entirely resolved after this latest interview, but his performances on the field in the last couple of weeks suggest he eager to prove he should have a place in Mourinho's plans moving forward.

Online Editors