Saturday 5 May 2018

Ex-players and former rivals send messages of support to 'critical' former Man United boss Alex Ferguson

Messages of support flooding in for Ferguson (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Kevin Palmer

The football family was quick to offer messages of support to Alex Ferguson, after it was confirmed the legendary former Manchester United manager has undergone surgery following a brain haemorrhage.

News broke on Saturday evening confirming Ferguson's illness, with United making a brief club statement confirming surgery had gone well before warning the 76-year-old would need 'intensive care' to aide his recovery.

The football world was quick to send messages of support to Ferguson, with some of his former foes first to post Twitter messages wishing the Scot well in his recovery.

Former United striker Mark Hughes, speaking after his Southampton's side's draw with Everton, said: "I only just got a little whisper earlier on. I was hoping it wasn't true. I wish him all the best."

Current and former United players were also quick to send message of love and support to Ferguson, in an outpouring of affection that crossed the divides that so often exist in the game.

