Ex-players and former rivals send messages of support to 'critical' former Man United boss Alex Ferguson
The football family was quick to offer messages of support to Alex Ferguson, after it was confirmed the legendary former Manchester United manager has undergone surgery following a brain haemorrhage.
News broke on Saturday evening confirming Ferguson's illness, with United making a brief club statement confirming surgery had gone well before warning the 76-year-old would need 'intensive care' to aide his recovery.
WATCH: @SkyKaveh provides an update on Sir Alex Ferguson, with the news that he is in hospital after suffering a brain haemorrhage. https://t.co/acZqwLeE0r— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 5, 2018
The football world was quick to send messages of support to Ferguson, with some of his former foes first to post Twitter messages wishing the Scot well in his recovery.
Former United striker Mark Hughes, speaking after his Southampton's side's draw with Everton, said: "I only just got a little whisper earlier on. I was hoping it wasn't true. I wish him all the best."
Current and former United players were also quick to send message of love and support to Ferguson, in an outpouring of affection that crossed the divides that so often exist in the game.
Absolutely devastated to hear about Sir Alex being unwell in hospital. All my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Be strong Boss xx— Michael Carrick (@carras16) May 5, 2018
Sending my love and best wishes to sir Alex 🙏🏽🙌🏽— Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) May 5, 2018
🙏🏼 🙏🏼 Sir Alex— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) May 5, 2018
Thoughts and prayers sir alex 🙌🏾— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) May 5, 2018
Everyone at Manchester City wishes Sir Alex Ferguson a full and speedy recovery after his surgery #footballfamily— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 5, 2018
This evening, everybody at Chelsea FC sends our best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson for a full and swift recovery following emergency surgery.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 5, 2018
Very sorry to hear the news that Sir Alex Ferguson is seriously ill in hospital. Wish him all the very best.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 5, 2018
Everyone at #LUFC sends our best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson and wish him a speedy recovery following his surgery today #FootballFamily pic.twitter.com/Qu5G16X9ZI— Leeds United (@LUFC) May 5, 2018
Online Editors