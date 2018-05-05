Ex-players and former rivals send messages of support to 'critical' former Man United boss Alex Ferguson

News broke on Saturday evening confirming Ferguson's illness, with United making a brief club statement confirming surgery had gone well before warning the 76-year-old would need 'intensive care' to aide his recovery.

WATCH: @SkyKaveh provides an update on Sir Alex Ferguson, with the news that he is in hospital after suffering a brain haemorrhage. https://t.co/acZqwLeE0r — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 5, 2018

The football world was quick to send messages of support to Ferguson, with some of his former foes first to post Twitter messages wishing the Scot well in his recovery.

Former United striker Mark Hughes, speaking after his Southampton's side's draw with Everton, said: "I only just got a little whisper earlier on. I was hoping it wasn't true. I wish him all the best."