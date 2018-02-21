Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho appeared to be exasperated by questions from the media after his side's 0-0 Champions League draw against Sevilla, as the focus fell on Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez.

'Everyone knows I am not a big friend with Roy Keane' - Jose Mourinho loses his patience with the media after Sevilla draw

An uninspiring United display saw the post match analysis hone in Mourinho's decision to leave club record signing Pogba on the ongoing struggles of Sanchez to make his mark at his new clubs.

Mourinho was frustrated with BT Sport's Des Kelly for asking a stream of questions about Pogba in his television interview, with the United manager quick to question his line of inquisition over a player who only played who replaced the injured Ander Herrera 17 minutes into the game. "Three questions and three about Paul. You don’t have other questions," he asked. "You always go to the one that doesn't start.

"Scott McTominay is working hard every day. He is feeling good, he is feeling strong. Paul, last Saturday, was unable to play. This is the kind of game where a player has to play 100 per-cent. Last Saturday, he did not play by his own decision, so he created some doubts." Mourinho's bemusement continued in his post match press conference as he stated: "If I was one of you (the media) I would ask if the Manchester United manager agrees that Scott McTominay had a fantastic performance. My answer would be yes he had a fantastic performance.

"He looked a senior player with great maturity, tactical sense, good in possession, good in pressing. I think Scott McTominay looked like a man with dozens and dozens of games in the Champions League, but this was only his second. “Paul made a big effort to try to give me what I asked. Paul replaced Ander (Herrera) and tried to give the game the same qualities. He lost a couple of possessions, but he gave us also stability. We had a good percentage of the ball and that means control of the game, and Paul had the responsibility for that."

Mourinho also bristled when he was asked whether Sanchez was the type of player who needed clear instruction before every game to get the best out of him. "What? I think you are all, or many of you, are in a new sport! In England, some guys say the wingers shouldn't defend," added Mourinho.

"The next time I see David Beckham I'm going to ask him: 'David, when you were playing right wing at Manchester United, when the opposition left-back attacked, do you stay looking at the stands? Or do you come back with the guy?' I'm going to ask David that.

"And everybody knows that I'm not big friends with Roy Keane or Paul Scholes, but I will ask them: 'When your team lost the ball, did you drop back? Or did you stay walking on the pitch?'

"Because now it looks like all the good players have to play free, and when the team has the ball, which I think is such a stupid thing to say. When a team has the ball, you attack. When the team does not have the ball, you defend. "It's as simple as that, but it looks like now some guys are creating a new sport. But I still don't see it, because the winning teams, the top teams in the world now, not 10 years ago or 20 or 30, the top teams now, everybody works. Everybody has tactical discipline."

