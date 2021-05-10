Edinson Cavani signs contract extension with Manchester United

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has signed a one-year contract extension, the club have announced.

The 34-year-old Uruguayan has scored 15 goals this season, helping United to second place in the Premier League and to the final of the Europa League.

Cavani told the club website: “Over the season I have developed a great affection for the club and everything that it represents.

“I feel a deep bond with my team-mates and the staff who work behind the scenes here. They give me extra motivation every day and I know that, together, we can achieve special things.”

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added: “I said when Edinson signed that he would bring energy, power and leadership to this group and I haven’t been proved wrong, he has been everything I thought he would be and more.

“As coaches, we knew about his goal-scoring record. However, it is his personality that has brought so much to this squad, he has a winning mentality and has an unequivocal attitude to everything he does.

“Edinson is one of the last to leave the training ground and sets the tone for the upcoming youngsters with his approach to his profession every single day.

“I have always wanted him to stay and experience the way our fans will respond to him as a player, and this means he will hopefully get that opportunity.”

Read More

PA Media