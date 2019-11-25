Eamonn Sweeney: 'United must be brave and wave goodbye to Solskjaer'

It might have appeared that the manager's fate was oscillating wildly during yesterday's game at Sheffield United. At 2-0 down the home chants of "You're getting sacked in the morning" sounded like a pretty accurate prediction.

When United scored three goals between the 72nd and 79th minutes it gave the dwindling bunch of Solskjaer loyalists a chance to make comparisons with the great comebacks of the Ferguson era. But Oli McBurnie's late equaliser provided a sobering dose of reality.

This result means one win in the last 11 Premier League away games for the Red Devils, nine points out of a possible 24 since late September and their worst start to a top-flight season in 30 years. The overall record, rather than anything that happened at Bramall Lane, shows that Solskjaer just isn't up to the job.

Problems

Nobody thinks he's the long-term answer to United's problems. For all the talk of transition and transformational transfer windows and future war chests, everyone knows the Norwegian's days are numbered. Things are just being allowed to drift along out of sentimentality, lassitude and a reluctance to wield the axe for the second time inside a year.

The problem about this is that the ideal candidate for the job has just become available. United couldn't have been more fortunate. After all, had Mauricio Pochettino been free when they were jettisoning Jose Mourinho, the Argentinian would have walked into the job.

Now, in a twist whose irony would seem leadenly obvious in the cheapest soap opera, Mourinho has replaced Pochettino at Spurs. United's Mister Right can be their Mister Right Now. But hesitation could be fatal. Hang about and Pochettino will probably be snapped up by Bayern Munich and lost to Old Trafford forever.

It's also possible that if United wait much longer, not only will Pochettino no longer be available but the next best candidate, Massimiliano Allegri, might be snapped up by Arsenal. Why wait?

So the inevitable can be postponed for a couple of months, at which stage the succession race may have narrowed to a choice between Laurent Blanc (out of work since 2016), Ralf Rangnick (formerly of Red Bull Leipzig) and Julian Nagelsmann (currently of Red Bull Leipzig). There will also be the option of promoting Michael Carrick.

Pochettino is the perfect fit for United. If ever an appointment seemed a no-brainer, bringing him in to replace Solskjaer is it. This is a watershed moment, a golden opportunity to halt an apparently remorseless slide into mediocrity.

Since Solskjaer was officially appointed manager, United have earned 25 points from 22 games. When they took 26 from the first 17 league games of last season it was regarded as a catastrophe which left them no choice but to sack Mourinho.

Solskjaer has got an easier ride, perhaps because some of the very pundits who most energetically damned Mourinho used to play on the same team as his successor. The current incumbent does seem a pretty nice guy. But little in his managerial record suggests he can cut it at the highest level.

For all the opprobrium directed at the miserly Glazers, United should still be able to do better than lose to Bournemouth and draw with Sheffield United. Despite talk of parsimony in the transfer market, yesterday's side included Harry Maguire (£80 million), Fred (£52m), Aaron Wan Bissaka (£45m) and Anthony Martial (£36m). Of that £213m quartet, the latter three were anonymous while for an hour Maguire and centre-back colleague Phil Jones were given the run-around by striker Lys Mousset.

The Frenchman, who set up the first goal and scored the second, was Sheffield United's record signing when bought from Le Havre for £10m in July.

The home United inhabit an entirely different universe from their visitors. The outstanding John Fleck arrived in the Premier League this term after five seasons in League One and two in the Championship.

Goalscorer John Lundstram was in League Two in 2016, as was the excellent Enda Stevens and manager Chris Wilder.

An injury sustained by John Egan against Denmark on Monday forced Wilder to start a 37-year-old centre-back, Phil Jagielka, who hadn't played more than half an hour of first-team football all season. Had Egan been available the Blades would probably have won.

As it is they remain three spots above their illustrious visitors in the table. Spots eight to 10 are filled by Arsenal, Manchester United and Spurs, while Wolves, Sheffield United and Burnley hold fifth, sixth and seventh.

The unusual look of the table probably results from the tendency of elite modern footballers to go on a kind of work to rule when their relationship with the manager sours.

Packing

That's what happened with Pochettino at Spurs and it's happening with dead manager walking Unai Emery at Arsenal and also at Everton, where Marco Silva is probably packing his bags as we speak.

United's players did the same to Mourinho last season and you suspect no great uptick in form will be forthcoming until Solskjaer shuffles off the managerial coil. For a club as big as United, 'transition' is merely a euphemism for failure.

The contributions of Brandon Williams, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood yesterday will be cheering to the locally minded but it's absurd to imagine a revival can be built on the back of these youngsters.

United need a manager who can get the best out of their big-money underachievers and Solskjaer isn't that manager.

No point pussyfooting around. In the words of Macbeth, "If it were done when 'tis done, then 'twere well it was done quickly." United should heed that counsel. Ruthless Scotsmen have given them good advice in the past.

