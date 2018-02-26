Eamon Dunphy comes up with a comical solution to Man United's Paul Pogba problem that even makes him laugh

Eamon Dunphy has sarcastically claimed Paul Pogba should sign for Arsenal , after claiming it would be 'funny' to see him signing up with the Arsene Wenger's crumbling Gunners side.

Speaking to RTE's 2fm Game On, Dunphy dismissed Pogba's return to the United team for Sunday's 2-1 win against Chelsea as 'rubbish' and insisted the Frenchman will never be good enough to take a commanding lead at the heart of Jose Mourinho's team.

He also offered strong praise for match-winner Romelu Lukaku, who scored against his former club and set up the winner for United's Jesse Lingard. "Lukaku did his stuff again and he did it in a big way as he scored a goal and made a goal, but Pogba was pretty awful," declared Dunphy.

"He was faffing around in midfield throwing his leg over...the ball I mean! He's just no good. He should sign for Arsenal just to complete the comedy." Dunphy suggested Chelsea's lack of strength in depth was exposed once again, as he has cutting criticism for their striker Alvaro Morata.

"It was a good win for United, but Chelsea had a very hard game against Barcelona (last Tuesday) and the same players played in both games. They got tired in the second half and United game back at them. "Morata is just hopeless. He is no replacement for Diego Costa and they will struggle to get into the top four now."

Dunphy also offered his view on Arsenal's demise in the Carabao Cup final, as he suggested Gunners boss Arsene Wenger should not take all the blame for their latest setback. "I wouldn't lay all the blame at Arsene Wenger's door," he added. "You might say he is giving cover to the board as they won't pay inflated transfer fees and wages, but the whole thing is a mess.

"Wenger doesn't have the power to change the model and the model is broken. Maybe Wenger has just lost it, maybe Jose Mourinho has lost it as well. Some guys just lose it at times. It is time to blow the whistle on Wenger, but the model is broken as well as the manager.

"He signs a certain type of player. They are technically gifted, but there are question marks about their courage and resolve.

"Losing (Alexis) Sanchez was shocking. They kept Mesut Ozil ay a very inflated salary, but it is a badly run club. It is a fantastic place to go. You can have a fantastic meal in a beautiful stadium, but they have forgotten about football. "Eddie Howe is a good manager who has got great results at Bournemouth. He is a good guy, getting results. Get him in for five years and give him a chance. They need to make that kind of radical break with the present and the past."

