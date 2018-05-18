Jose Mourinho insists Manchester United's season will not be defined by Saturday's FA Cup final.

'Do you think 6-0 is entertaining? I don't think so' - Jose Mourinho on Manchester United's tactics

United finished second in the Premier League, a distant 19 points behind runaway champions Manchester City, but they have the chance to round off their campaign by lifting some silverware against Chelsea at Wembley.

However, Mourinho said: "People can do what they want, you can analyse the way you want to analyse. I can also analyse the way I want to analyse. "Of course it makes a difference, but it's one thing to make a difference and the other is to consider the season good or bad because of one match.

"I analyse the work I do, the effort I put in, and everything we all did at the club. That includes the most important persons at the club; the players. "I'm not going to analyse them because of one - of course very important - match.

"I know the positive things and the negative things so I am not going to change my analysis of the season because of the result of one match. Not at all." Mourinho will be desperately hoping Romelu Lukaku passes a late fitness test. The United boss was unable to confirm whether the Belgium striker would overcome the ankle injury he suffered, against Arsenal a fortnight, ago in time.

Some pundits have expressed fears the showpiece could be a dull, cagey affair, especially given some of United's less-than-cavalier performances this season. But Mourinho countered: "I don't understand these words of entertaining. Do you think 6-0 is entertaining? I don't think so.

"I think entertaining is emotional until the end, an open result until the end, everybody on their seats until the end, both dug-outs nervous and tense with the unpredictability of the result.

"For me as a football lover, not as a manager, that's entertaining. I think it willl be entertaining."

Winger Anthony Martial has been passed fit after overcoming a knee injury. Mourinho also confirmed their would be no Wembley farewell for long-serving midfielder Michael Carrick, who retires at the end of the season.

Press Association