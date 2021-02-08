Dean Henderson’s reputation growing in absentia

Right now, there is nobody in football whose reputation in absentia has risen quite like that of Dean Henderson. With every game he does not play, for Manchester United fans, the club’s reserve goalkeeper grows in stature.

And, after another unconvincing display by David De Gea, the clamour to give Henderson an extended run in the first team is becoming deafening.

It was De Gea’s shakiness when confronted by a physical challenge that again led to his team throwing away points that had seemed theirs.

After bearing significant responsibility for the first goal that gifted Everton a foothold, his nervy hesitance in claiming a loose ball as the excellent Dominic Calvert-Lewin bore down on him allowed the striker to equalise with the final kick. This was not a stand-alone error, but more a growing pattern. As the furious Bruno Fernandes made plain, too often this season United’s attacking zest is being undermined by an inability to keep a clean sheet.

“We are conceding goals a lot of times and at home we concede too many,” fumed Fernandes, whose strike in the first half was a thing of beauty. “Too many bad results at home and this can’t be possible.”

However, while De Gea’s fragility is plainly being exploited by opponents, United fans might be advised not to believe all of their team’s issues would be resolved should Henderson be elevated by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. As Alex Ferguson always reckoned, the old football dictum is right: strikers win matches, defenders win titles.

And while United’s attack, combining the guile of Fernandes and Edinson Cavani with the zest of Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, can be as compelling as any, their defence at times demonstrates all the robustness of a damp paper bag. Just as last season belonged to Virgil van Dijk, there is a growing certainty it will be considered Ruben Dias’s title.

Frankly, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are not in the conversation.

The evidence was all too clear on Saturday. After United had dominated the first half, scoring two magnificent goals, pressing their visitors back, playing with craft and precision, the defence allowed Everton to claim a point with a generosity that redefines the term hospitable.

Carlo Ancelotti, the Everton manager, had identified that United’s centre-backs had a problem with pace. Within moments of the second half starting, Tom Davies played the fleet-heeled Calvert-Lewin in behind Maguire and De Gea woefully padded his shot directly into the path of Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Moments later, Lindelof tried to head a cross that Maguire had covered and spooned it out to Doucoure. He passed the ball back to James Rodriguez, whose shot even Henderson might have had trouble stopping.

No wonder Ancelotti’s left eyebrow was heading into orbit: the wily old campaigner had seen his best-laid plans reach fruition.

But what suggested United’s chances of winning the title this year are roughly on a par with Boris Johnson being asked to address the Scottish National Party’s annual conference, was that this was almost identical to the goal they had conceded against Sheffield United a fortnight earlier.

Nobody blocked the cut-back from Doucoure just as they had not when John Lundstram did the same for Chris Wilder’s side, while Rodriguez was left unattended on the edge of the penalty area just as Oliver Burke had been.

No wonder, as the ball hit the back of the net, Fernandes could be seen bawling at his team-mates: apparently they had learned nothing from experience.

The thinness of the home defence was exposed again after the diligent Scott McTominay scored a third home goal. All that was required was to see out the remaining time. But when Axel Tuanzebe, brought on to seal things up, gave away a needless free-kick, Maguire played the entire Everton team onside and De Gea ducked out of a challenge with the onrushing Calvert-Lewin.

Obliged to play behind a defence resembling a kitchen colander, Henderson should not be too speedy in knocking on his manager’s door. The longer he stays on United’s bench, the better a goalkeeper he looks.

