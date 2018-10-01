Comment: Jose Mourinho will never get a better job than Man United – he cannot afford to fail again

When Jose Mourinho decided to leave Porto in 2004 Liverpool, Inter Milan and Chelsea wanted him. When he left Chelsea in 2007 Inter made sure they got him.

When Mourinho left Inter in 2010 it was because Real Madrid came calling. When he left Madrid in 2013 it was to return to Chelsea having given his word despite – it was claimed – late overtures from Manchester United. So when he left Chelsea in 2015 he eventually took over at United.

The point is that Mourinho has always been a man in demand. But what happens if he loses the United job? Where does Mourinho go from there? Even though he is still just 55 it is hard to see another major club hiring him which is why he has to step back and consider what is really going on at Old Trafford. He has nowhere else to go.

The fact is this as good as it gets. Not in what is happening at United, a club in turmoil, a team in crisis, but being the manager of that club; one of the biggest, best-resourced, best-supported clubs in world football. And, crucially, one where there are not the internal battles, the factions and internecine squabbles he has encountered elsewhere. Whatever the problems those divisions do not exist at United.

The club’s hierarchy are desperate for him to succeed. The owners may not be the best but they do not actually interfere. The fans are not hostile. There are significant problems in the squad - but who has caused them?

It is extremely difficult to envisage Mourinho, if he leaves, getting a job at another big Premier League club or in Spain or Germany – where Bayern Munich have always been dismissive. Paris Saint-Germain? There maybe was a time but certainly no longer. That ship has sailed. Maybe he could return to Italy. But where? There is money again in Serie A so it is possible but his time at Inter was hardly without acrimony, despite his success.

Mourinho has always thrived on being an outsider and was therefore at his best at Porto and Chelsea, not mainstream clubs from Europe’s elite but ambitious and aggressive interlopers whom he could lead on a wave of intensity and constant demands for “respect”. They were new boys.

At United it is different. He is at an establishment club, a rich club with a rich background and one where he is not trying to create history but replicate it. Stylistically it has never been a good fit but if it does not work he is in danger of pushing himself out of football.

Mourinho cuts an isolated figure, particularly since his long-term assistant Rui Faria quit, and that isolation looked ever more apparent as he stood in the vast technical area inside the London Stadium as United lost so miserably and confusingly to West Ham United at the weekend.

Afterwards Mourinho lashed out again at his squad. This time it was Anthony Martial’s turn to be criticised but there has been a constant stream of targets with Alexis Sanchez left angry having been dropped from the match-day squad despite travelling to London and Paul Pogba saying to reporters asking for his thoughts: “You want me dead?”

It is a crucial week for United with two home games - the Champions League tie against Valencia and the Premier League match against Newcastle led by Mourinho’s old rival Rafael Benitez - before the international break. There are some at United who believe it has already gone beyond the point of no return.

It is hard to argue against that given what is happening, the patterns of behaviour and precedent. Mourinho signed a new contract earlier this year which runs to June 2020 and there may be a belief that the scale of the pay-off he would be due, thought to be around £15million, will insulate him against the sack. But not if results continue to deteriorate.

In the argument to dismiss United as dysfunctional the obvious has been overlooked. They are not that bad. Or rather, crucially, the conditions at the club are not as bad as Mourinho appears to believe they are.

There are structural and organisational problems – if ever a club was crying out for a director of football it is this one – but United are still not the sum of their expensive parts. Financial arguments, like statistics, can be massaged either way but United do have the highest wage bill in the Premier League by some distance, vast transfer fees have been paid and although Mourinho did not get what he wanted last summer he has been backed.

He has the best goalkeeper in the top flight – and possibly the world – in David De Gea. He has two centre-halves in Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof who he wanted, he has the holding midfielder he asked for in Nemanja Matic, he has the league’s most expensive player in World Cup winner Pogba, he has Sanchez, who was secured after United out-bid Manchester City, and he has Romelu Lukaku, a proven Premier League striker and Belgium’s all-time record goalscorer. United have just spent £52million on midfielder Fred, for whom City had also been the original front-runners.

Maybe United are not good enough. But they are better than this.

A line was drawn in the summer with the refusal to buy another centre-half and although that was a big moment, it happens at every club, no matter the power of the manager and the resources. It is argued that Pep Guardiola at City just buys who he wants and then gets rid of them but that is not the case. Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo was a mistake but he is still at City as Ederson’s under-study. Nolito came and went, and Danilo does not play regularly, but that is about it.

No manager, and possibly nobody in football, polarises opinion quite like Mourinho. It is all or nothing, and it is wearing. It is spiralling again but someone needs to take the heat out of this situation if he is to carry on.

That someone, ultimately, has to be Mourinho. He really has no-one else to blame and probably nowhere else to go.

Telegraph.co.uk