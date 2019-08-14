Class of '92 praise 'culture shift' at Manchester United and back Solskjaer to find winning formula

Paul Scholes and Phil Neville believe a 'culture shift' has taken place at Manchester United in recent months, as they backed manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to find a winning formula by promoting youthful players into his first team.

Marcus Rashford and summer signing Daniel James were among the fresh-faced goal scorers as United opened their Premier League season with a 4-0 win against Chelsea on Sunday, with Neville among those convinced Solskjaer is following the right path.

"It is early days but it was a fantastic game of football," Neville told Sky Sports. "In pre-season I've seen a real together, unified team playing a certain way and system. There's been a shift in culture with the players brought in too.

"The best moment on Sunday was when James scored that goal and the emotion in his face about what it meant to him.

"Playing for Manchester United should mean something to you, and the signings Ole has made and the likes of (Mason) Greenwood, (Angel) Gomes and (Tahith) Chong coming into the squad means the bare minimum we'll see is a Man United team which will fight right until the end."

Scholes is also backing his former team-mate Solskjaer in his effort to reshape the club, as he believes an understanding of Manchester United's DNA is important for the man leading their charge.

"The right manager's there now, who understands that has to be a big part of the club," declared Scholes.

"It was big as we were coming through, we had a manager who believed in us, who wanted to give young players a chance and to do that he got rid of big players. He wanted to give us that opportunity and we took it.

"These young players now will get the opportunity under Ole, it's up to them whether they take it. We saw on Sunday they look like they will. With a bit of luck, there'll be more young players coming through.

"The U23s have started doing really well too, that's not really happened for the last couple of years. You watch them and are impressed, there are players coming through now who look ready for the first team and we know with Ole there they'll get a chance.

"It was exciting watching Marcus (Rashford) knowing there's still a lot more to come from him. You've seen home-grown players like Jesse Lingard as well, and these players are exciting to watch.

"Scott McTominay's looking good, he had a really good pre-season, and other people like Chong and Gomes are coming through the club too. Looking at the U23s and youth team now, you're excited like you haven't been the last couple of years."

