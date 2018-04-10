Anthony Martial's Manchester United future in doubt as Juventus join PSG and Atletico as summer suitors

Anthony Martial's future at Manchester United has been the subject of plenty of debate over the last couple of seasons and the latest rumours suggest the Frenchman may look to make a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

Martial has struggled to establish himself as a first choice pick at United since Jose Mourinho took over as manager in the summer of 2016, with his 18 Premier League starts last season backed up by just 16 so far in this campaign.

A regular substitute who has completed 90 minutes in the Premier League on just three occasions this season, the latest reports emerging from French outlet RMC suggest the striker who signed for United from Monaco in the summer of 2015 in a deal that could be worth up in excess of £50m has lost patience in his battle to prove his worth to Mourinho. With his contract set to expire in the summer of 2019, United may be forced to sell the 22-year-old this summer if he is not willing to sign a new deal, with Tottenham, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid among the clubs who have been linked with Martial.

Links with Italian clubs Juventus and Inter Milan have also emerged in recent days, with Martial's failure to make an appearance in last Saturday's Manchester derby likely to have added to his frustrations. Mourinho has previously criticised Martial for listening to his agent too much when he was linked with a move away from United last year, but he has made it clear that he wants to keep the Frenchman amid suggestions that Arsenal were interested in signing the player as part of a swap deal that saw Alexis Sanchez move to United in January.

The next move in this transfer story now needs to come from United, with stories over Martial's uncertain future at the club inevitable unless Old Trafford chiefs can finalise a new deal with one of their brightest young stars.

Online Editors