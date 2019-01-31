Anthony Martial signs contract extension with Manchester United

"I am loving my time at this club," the Frenchman said. "From the day I joined I have been made to feel part of the United family and I have been incredibly humbled and overwhelmed by the warmth and love of our fans, who continue to amaze me with their support.

"I would like to thank Ole and his coaching staff for their belief in me and for helping me to take my game to the next level.

"This club is all about winning trophies and I am sure the next piece of silverware is not that far away."

Martial has enjoyed a marked change in fortunes of late, having agitated for a move last year as tension with former United manager Jose Mourinho reached a head in the summer.

Caretaker boss Solskjaer said: "Anthony is one of those naturally gifted players that any coach would love to work with.

"For a young man, he has a good footballing brain which, when coupled with his exceptional talent, makes for a player with an exciting future ahead of him.

"This is the perfect club for Anthony to progress his development as a top-class forward and we are all delighted he has signed a long-term deal."

Press Association