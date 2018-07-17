Alexis Sanchez did not fly out with his Manchester United team-mates for their United States tour because of a "personal administrative issue", the club has confirmed.

Alexis Sanchez to miss start of Manchester United pre-season tour after being denied entry to America

The Chilean striker was not among the United party which headed across the Atlantic on Sunday amid speculation that there was an issue with his visa after he accepted a 16-month suspended sentence in Spain over a tax issue.

A spokesperson later confirmed his absence was down to a "personal administrative issue" which it is hoped will soon be resolved to allow the player to join the party at a later date.

United flew to Los Angeles on Sunday evening and will play five games, including three International Champions Cup matches against Real Madrid, AC Milan and Liverpool, during their stay.

Sanchez arrived at Old Trafford in January in a swap deal which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move in the opposite direction, but scored only three goals in 18 appearances in all competitions.

Press Association