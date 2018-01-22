Alexis Sanchez hits out at The Sun over story about his personal life ahead of Manchester United transfer
Alexis Sanchez has publically hit out at The Sun over a story about his personal life as he prepares to be unveiled as a Manchester United player.
The 29-year-old completed a medical on Sunday with the Old Trafford club as part of a swap deal between United and Arsenal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan going in the opposite direction.
The pair are just waiting on work permits before their transfers can be officially announced but Sanchez has tweeted denouncing a story from The Sun about his private life.
January 22, 2018
The newspaper ran a story alleging Sanchez offered a student £1000 for sex behind the back of his girlfriend, Mayte Rodriquez.
He also pointed out the inaccuracies in previous stories which claimed he has a son, which he does not.
He wrote on Twitter: “Yesterday come out a FALSE story in The Sun about my personal life, and as it has been said time ago that I have a son that is FALSE too. I’m tired of deny fake news. Thanks and I ask you please to respect my private life.”
Online Editors
Promoted Links
Related Content
- John Aldridge: Why Liverpool now need to change their targets for this season
- The inside story of Alexis Sanchez's move Manchester United...and why it WILL NOT upset Paul Pogba
- 'I just play the good players. They can always play together'
- Sanchez's imminent arrival fires up Martial as United maintain new year cheer
- Aidan O'Hara: Player bartering phenomenon to rise as money means nothing