Aaron Wan-Bissaka's Manchester United switch set to be confirmed as Bruno Fernandes rumours emerge

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has completed his medical and posed in a Manchester United kit for the first time, with confirmation of his move from Crystal Palace expected imminently.

After weeks of negotiations, United struck a deal with Palace on Tuesday, as the fine details of a structured agreement emerged that included a guaranteed payment of £45m for the 21-year-old full-back.

Independent.ie revealed on Wednesday that the transfer negotiations were held up for several weeks as the clubs discussed numerous points, included the issue of a clause in the contract Palace agreed with United when they brought Wilfried Zaha back to Selhurst Park for a second spell at their club in 2015.

As part of the deal agreed four years ago for Zaha, United are entitled to a slice of any future transfer fee Palace receive if they sell the player and Old Trafford chiefs have not been forced to go back on that agreement in a bid to get the Wan-Bissaka deal over the line.

Palace are believed to have agreed to what have been described as 'more realistic' add-ons in the contract as they finally accepted United's offer for a player who emerged through their youth team ranks for a club record fee.

Former United striker Andy Cole has welcomed the move, as he suggested

"He's a very good young player," Cole told Sky Sports. "He's done very well considering he didn't start his career as a full-back. He's done extremely well playing there.

"If you come to a club like Manchester United, no doubt he will learn a lot more and have the opportunity to play at a level that he would no doubt like to play at."

United are also believed to be front-runners to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandez, in a deal that could pave the way for the exit of club recording signing Paul Pogba.

"I want Bruno Fernandes to stay, but everyone knows the current situation, it's going to be difficult to keep him," said Sporting manager Marcelo Keizer. "He's on vacation, we'll see what happens."

Online Editors