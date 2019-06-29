Aaron Wan-Bissaka completes £50m move from Crystal Palace to Manchester United - reports

Manchester United have completed the signing of right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace in a £50million deal, according to reports.

Independent.ie Sport understands United will pay £45million up front with £5million in add-ons for the 21-year-old, who will receive a five-year contract at Old Trafford.

He will become the second summer signing made by boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after Daniel James joined from Swansea.

Apparent leaked pictures and video of Wan-Bissaka wearing next season's United shirt began to appear on social media on Friday, seeming to indicate that the player had passed his medical and agreed terms.

The club has yet to respond for requests for comment.

Wan-Bissaka was part of the England squad that exited the Under-21 European Championship in the group stage last week.

The right-back endured a difficult time in Italy, where Aidy Boothroyd overlooked him for the Young Lions' last two group matches after his late own goal in the opener against France led to a 2-1 loss.

The under-21s boss believes Wan-Bissaka's error in that match may have been down to the ongoing speculation about his club future.

"For a young player who all he knows is Crystal Palace academy and Crystal Palace it would be daft not to say that in some way he must think about it," Boothroyd said.

"I would not be truthful if I told you anything other than that. What I will say is because he doesn't say too much you don't get to find out too much. Aaron keeps things to himself.

"He is a very private guy. When that speculation is flying around it is bound to turn your head. But having said all of that had he not scored the own goal we probably wouldn't be having this conversation."

Wan-Bissaka is yet to make his senior international debut and only made his first appearance for Palace 16 months ago.

Wan-Bissaka has made 46 appearances in all competitions for Palace where he won the club's Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season awards.

Press Association