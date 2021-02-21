A successful United essential for Solskjaer’s pursuit of big-name signings

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has outlined his goal of making Manchester United an irresistible destination for big-name signings in the summer transfer window following a successful resumption to their Europa League campaign.

A 4-0 win over Real Sociedad in Turin all but guaranteed United a place in the last 16 and maintained Solskjaer’s quest for his first silverware as United manager. But Solskjaer also acknowledges that a return to his club’s trophy-winning past could help in the summer transfer market after missing out on high-profile targets such as Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland last year.

“We’ve got a plan to become a very successful Man United team and a team that top players would like to play for,” he said. “It’s down to us to keep improving and getting closer to the trophies.

“We have to keep working and keep trying to improve. The owners keep backing the club and myself and hopefully we can improve. We are getting better but we need to do better than last year when we got to three semi-finals.

“The next stage is to get into finals and establish ourselves again as challengers in the league. We finished third last season, but if you look at the six years before then I think our average position was fifth. So we have got better — but we’ve got to keep getting better.”

Champions League qualification would be a minimum requirement for United to compete for big-name signings this summer and victory over Newcastle tonight would help Solskjaer in delivering that via a top-four position.

United hope to have Edinson Cavani back from injury for the visit of Steve Bruce’s side and Solskjaer hinted that the veteran striker will be offered another year when his one-season contract expires at the end of the campaign.

“I will sit down with him at the end of the season. So far, so good. We will have a discussion between Edinson and the club between ourselves. But what he’s done has been very positive.

“I haven’t been surprised by Edinson, just impressed. I’m not surprised because I spoke to Ander Herrera and Diego Forlan and other players who knew Edinson. Every single one of them sang Edinson’s praises for his attitude, his personality — and that is exactly what we have seen.

“Edinson isn’t going to let his career be cut short through any lack of desire or determination or lack of work.”

Solskjaer also finds himself at the centre of contract speculation of his own, with only 18 months remaining on his Old Trafford deal. But would not be drawn on whether he had yet opened talks with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward over a new deal.

“I’ve still got time left on my contract and my job is to keep doing my best for the club,” the Norwegian remarked.

