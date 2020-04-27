Close

A game of snooker with Roy Keane and a phone call to nab Cantona: Alex Ferguson's 39 steps to greatness

Alex Ferguson lifts the 2010-11 Premier League trophy (Martin Rickett/PA) Expand

PA Archive/PA Images

Roy Curtis Twitter

IT is a sporting life set apart from even the best of the rest.

Alex Ferguson’s journey to Old Trafford legend yielded 38 pieces of silver, ceaseless adventures and established Manchester United as the shining house on the Premier League hill.

Today, in the first of a series that borrows its title from John Buchan’s novel adapted for the screen by Alfred Hitchcock, we charter The 39 Steps that carried the Glaswegian to football’s mountain top.

