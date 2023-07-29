Manchester United youngster to miss start of season with injury

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, left, and Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Silva, right, battle for the ball

Andy Hampson

Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo will miss the start of the 2023-24 campaign after suffering an ankle injury in pre-season.

The 18-year-old midfielder, who made his first-team breakthrough last season and was playing a prominent role on the summer tour of the United States, was injured in Thursday’s friendly against Real Madrid in Houston.

Mainoo has flown back to Manchester for further assessment but a report on the club’s website said he was “expected to be ruled out for the first part of the 2023-24 season”.

Mainoo wrote on Instagram: “I’ll be back stronger and in no time. Thanks for your messages of support.”