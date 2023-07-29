Manchester United youngster to miss start of season with injury

Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo will miss the start of the 2023-24 campaign after suffering an ankle injury in pre-season.

The 18-year-old midfielder, who made his first-team breakthrough last season and was playing a prominent role on the summer tour of the United States, was injured in Thursday’s friendly against Real Madrid in Houston.

Mainoo has flown back to Manchester for further assessment but a report on the club’s website said he was “expected to be ruled out for the first part of the 2023-24 season”.

Mainoo wrote on Instagram: “I’ll be back stronger and in no time. Thanks for your messages of support.”