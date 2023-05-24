Manchester United XI vs Chelsea: Marcus Rashford latest, predicted lineup and confirmed team news

Erik ten Hag has confirmed Marcus Rashford is likely to be available for Manchester United’s Premier League meeting with Chelsea.

The England international is over a hamstring injury but missed the crucial win over Bournemouth on the weekend due to illness.

Rashford, however, returned to training earlier this week ahead of a key game for United.

Ten Hag has since stated: “It looks like [he’ll be fit].

“Yesterday, he returned to training. He looks quite fit but we have to see today what is the outcome of the training, how we recover and then we will make our choices.”

They need only a point to secure qualification for the Champions League, officially condemning arch rivals Liverpool to the Europa League.

With the FA Cup final and the chance to stop Manchester City winning a famous treble to come, ensuring they are in the top four as quickly as possible is of the utmost importance.

United are without key players in Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer but have most of the squad available.

They welcome a Chelsea team woefully out of form before finishing the season at home to Fulham on Sunday.

Predicted Man Utd XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial (4-3-2-1)