Manchester United will struggle to get a top-notch manager to come into that dressing room in the summer

Paul McGrath

There is nothing united about this Red Devils squad as they face two big – but very different – tests over the next four days

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick greets Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw after the final whistle following the Premier League win over Brighton at Old Trafford Expand

All the word is that Ralf Rangnick has a guaranteed two further seasons with Manchester United ‘upstairs’ as a Director of Football.

For me, he is halfway up the stairs already, because the players are not putting in a shift for the German.

