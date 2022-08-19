Manchester United wait on Casemiro after agreeing €71m deal with Real

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Casemiro and are confident of completing a deal for the Real Madrid star in the next few days.

The fee for the 30-year-old is expected to be close to €71m, after initially offering €60m, and while not an original target for Erik ten Hag, it is believed he will help solve United’s problems in midfield.

Signing the Brazil midfielder will also represent something of a coup for United who are under severe pressure following their dismal start to the campaign and with Ten Hag demanding up to five new signings before the window closes.

Casemiro will be the star name to arrive and although Real do not want to sell him the club, out of respect, have told the player he can go if he wants to.

Casemiro has three years left on his contract with Real but following the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco his place is under threat. Casemiro was on the bench last week with Tchouameni starting.

It is also understood that having won everything with Real since joining in 2013 that Casemiro wants a new challenge.

Ten Hag has been shocked by United’s performances in losing to Brighton and Brentford and has prioritised signing a defensive midfielder to help bolster his team. His No 1 midfield target this summer was Frenkie de Jong but despite Barcelona accepting a bid of up to €85m from United, it looks increasingly likely the Dutch international will stay or, if he does leave, join Chelsea.

United are also reportedly interested signing Asmir Begovic from Everton in a shock transfer as Ten Hag desperately searches for a back-up to David de Gea.

