Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch tonight’s Premier League fixture in Ireland

Manchester United play their first Premier League game after the World Cup when host Nottingham Forest on Tuesday evening.

England star Marcus Rashford was among the scorers as United beat Burnley in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup last week; their last league game was a 2-1 victory against Fulham in mid-November.

Forest remain in the relegation zone despite two wins from their last four before the break in November.

However, they are just one point from safety and underlined their faith in manager Steve Cooper by handing him a new contract earlier this season despite a tough start to life back in the top flight.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest?

The match will be played at 8:00pm Irish time on Tuesday 27 December at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch it?

This match will be shown live in the UK on Amazon Prime Video. In Ireland, the game will be live to watch via Viaplay Sports 1 (formally Premier Sports 1), and can be streamed on NOWTV, with coverage starting at 7:55 pm.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Nottingham Forest: Hennessey; Williams, Worrall, Boly, Toffolo; Yates, Mangala, Colback; Johnson, Awoniyi, Lingard

Odds

Man United - 3/10

Draw - 9/2

Nottingham Forest - 9/1

What has been said ahead of the game?

The return of Jesse Lingard to Nottingham Forest is a talking point. The England international signed for Nottingham Forest from Man Utd last summer on a free transfer. The 30-year-old played 232 times for his boyhood club but started only two Premier League games last season.

Prediction

In their first league game following Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive depature, Manchester United will want to make a rapid start over the festive period so facing a struggling Forest side is a perfect opponent for them. Manchester United 3-1 Nottingham Forest