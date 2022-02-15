MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Paul Pogba of Manchester United gives their team instructions during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Southampton at Old Trafford on February 12, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Manchester United face Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday evening in a fixture originally postponed due to Covid-19 over the Christmas period.

The Red Devils have won only three of their last eight fixtures in the league and are struggling under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who took over in the autumn after the sacking of predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Brighton, meanwhile, are playing well under Graham Potter and with only four defeats all season long, are safely ensconced in the Premier League’s top half and could compete for a European spot come the end of the campaign if they can turn more draws into wins.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is Manchester United vs Brighton?

The match takes place at Old Trafford on Tuesday 15 February, and will kick off at 8.15pm.

Is Manchester United vs Brighton on TV?

The fixture will not be shown live on TV. The fixture has been rearranged due to a Covid-19 postponement, and with BT broadcasting UEFA Champions League matches at the same time, cannot be broadcast.

For those who have access, the match will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

As always, highlights will be available on the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after full-time.

Team news

Jason Sancho looks set to start for Manchester United again after managing a rare goal in the meeting with Southampton last time out.

Brazilian midfielder Fred’s participation is uncertain as he recovers from Covid-19, meaning Paul Pogba could start alongside Scott McTominay in midfield. Edinson Cavani faces a late test on a groin injury, meanwhile.

Brighton have an almost fully fit squad for the trip to Old Trafford, with only midfielder Enock Mwepu ruled out. Yves Bissouma is likely to start after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, with Graham Potter likely to stick with the four-at-the-back system he has favoured since the middle of the season.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; McTominay, Pogba; Rashford, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo.

Brighton: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Cucurella; Bissouma; Lamptey, Lallana, Moder, Trossard; Maupay.

Odds

Manchester United 7/10

Draw 3/1

Brighton 4/1

Prediction

Both sides have been drawing very often recently, and the same result looks most likely here. Manchester United 1-1 Brighton.