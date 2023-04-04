Manchester United v Brentford: What time, where to watch it, and all you need to know

For Manchester United and Erik ten Hag, last August must seem like a life-time ago. It was ten Hag's second game as manager. United lost 4-0 at Brentford.

They are a different team now. They are in the quarter-final of the Europa League, the semi-final of the FA Cup, and well in contention for a place in the Champions League.

They have also lifted the Carabao Cup. They beat Newcastle in the final, but lost to them on Sunday at St James' Park. Brighton are the only side to have won in the Premier League at Old Trafford this season. That came in the first game of the season.

Brighton scored a 90th minute penalty to draw with Brentford, 3-3, at the Amex Stadium last Saturday and came from behind three times.

Brentford are having a splendid campaign. They are seventh in the table on 43 points, the same total as Brighton in sixth position.

Manager, Thomas Frank, is doing a remarkable job. Ivan Toney is one of the best strikers around. His 17 goals puts him third in the race for the Golden Boot, behind Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

Marcus Rashford is back to his old self. Making runs and scoring goals. United have the best defensive home record in the Premier League. Brentford have only lost once in their last 10 Premier League games.

They are seeking to complete a League double over United for the first time since the 1936-37 season.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks-off at 8pm on Wednesday at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch it?

As this is a rescheduled game due to United's involvement in February's Carabao Cup final, it's not being shown live. Highlights will be on Match of the Day, BBC 1 (11.40pm).

What the coaches say:

Erik ten Hag (Manchester United): "We have to be much better than we were at Newcastle. It was a bad performance. We didn't match their desire, their determination. We came out second best in the stats challenges. We didn't create many chances, but I know we have the quality to score goals. We can bounce back. We have done it before. I believe in this team."

Thomas Frank (Brentford): "This could be our most difficult game of the season. Big stadium, big home crowd. United will want to bounce back after losing to Newcastle, and after losing to us last August. They are a much better team now. Erik ten Hag and his staff have done a very good job. They have won their first trophy and they are fighting for a Champions League spot."

Predicted score

Manchester United 1 Brentford 0