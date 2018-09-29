Manchester United trail at West Ham as boss Mourinho axes Alexis Sanchez
Jose Mourinho kept his word and named Paul Pogba in Manchester United's starting line-up at West Ham.
Pogba's future has been the subject of yet more speculation this week after Mourinho took the vice-captaincy off him before footage emerged of a heated training-ground conversation between the pair.
However Mourinho confirmed on Friday that Pogba would start and the France international duly took his place in the team at the London Stadium.
England striker Marcus Rashford returned from suspension on the bench but Alexis Sanchez was not in the squad.
Marko Arnautovic led West Ham's attack after missing two matches with a knee injury.
West Ham took an early lead against United as Felipe Anderson netted after five minutes.
