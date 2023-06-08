Manchester United to face Athletic Bilbao at Aviva Stadium on August 6

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United celebrates after scoring the team's first goal from the penalty spot during the Emirates FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on June 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United will play a friendly in Dublin as part of their preparations for next season with an Aviva Stadium game against Athletic Bilbao.

It was confirmed today that the Old Trafford side would face Athletic in Dublin on Sunday August 6, a week before the start of the Premier League season.

United had held off on confirming that Dublin date as an FA Cup final win would have seen them play in the Community Shield on August 6, but Manchester City’s win over United means that City take on Arsenal, freeing up United for their Dublin date.

United face a busy pre-season schedule with games in Oslo (Leeds United, July 12th) and Edinburgh (Lyon, July 19th) ahead of a US tour which includes friendly games against Arsenal (New York, July 22nd), Real Madrid (Houston, July 26th) and Borussia Dortmund (Las Vegas, July 30th).

Their last visit to Lansdowne Road was for a friendly against Sampdoria in 2017 while they also played in the first game at the new Aviva Stadium, against a League of Ireland XI, in 2010.