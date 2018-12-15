Manchester United title winner believes Jose Mourinho's side could be 'battered' by Liverpool at Anfield

Paul Ince believes Manchester United will be "battered" if they take on Liverpool in battle of expansive football at Anfield on Sunday, as he suggests the club's fans are embarrassed by the band of football being promoted by manager Jose Mourinho.

Paul Ince believes Manchester United will be "battered" if they take on Liverpool in battle of expansive football at Anfield on Sunday, as he suggests the club's fans are embarrassed by the band of football being promoted by manager Jose Mourinho.

United head into Sunday's clash against league leaders Liverpool a massive 16 points behind their long-time foes, with Ince telling independent.ie that Mourinho has no option other than to deploy cautious tactics against Jurgen Klopp's in-form team.

"This is where Manchester United are at the moment," begins the Paddy Power ambassador.

"They are inferior to Liverpool and they can't go to Anfield and take them on because they will end up getting beat have four or five goals. Mourinho can't do that, as his position is precarious enough without getting a beating against the one team United fans can't bare losing against.

"Liverpool are fantastic at Anfield. Their style of football is great to watch and Mourinho has to look at what they are doing, flying high at the top of the table, and realise he cannot just attack them and hope to come out on top.

"He won't be expansive. His plan at Anfield tends to be to set his team up to be cautious, hit them on the break and wait for the one or two moments in the game that could swing it United's way. If Mourinho goes for it against this Liverpool team, he knows his team will get battered.

"From the perspective of the viewers, his negative approach doesn't tend to lead to a good game to watch. I have built these United v Liverpool games up on TV and in the papers over recent years and every time, you end up being let down by them because they are dour, tactical affairs that fail to live up to their billing.

"We have built up these United v Liverpool games in recent years and they have all been major disappointments in terms of the spectacle, so we have to hope this one is different."

Read more here:

Ince, who also played for Liverpool at the back end of his career, believes Klopp's side have a real chance to end the club's enduring wait for a Premier League title, even though he thinks the pressure will mount at Anfield in the second half of the season.

"All the pressure is on Liverpool this game and over the next few months," he added. "Ask most people who will win this game and they will all say Jurgen Klopp's team should win this game against United and they will also say they have a chance of winning the title.

"Klopp has a great balance in his team now. His signings in the last year have made a massive impact, they have the momentum and the confidence and I can see them being right in the mix to win the title through to the end of the season.

"Even though they lost at Chelsea last weekend, Manchester City are still the favourites to win the title, but you have to hand it to Klopp for putting a challenge up to them.

"Liverpool have not won the league since 1990. That is a long time ago. They should have won it under Brendan Rodgers a few years back, but this is another opportunity for them to end that long wait for the title and you sense their fans really believe they could do it this time.

"Last year, they were hoping for success, this year they believe they can have it. That is a big difference in the team as you can see their mentality has changed."

Paul Ince is a Paddy Power ambassador and you can read his views at news.paddpower.com

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, a trip to Old Trafford to watch Man United take on Liverpool in the Premier League, tickets to Ireland's home games in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Independent News Service