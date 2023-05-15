Manchester United target Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel as David de Gea talks continue

Manchester United are considering a move for Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, despite ongoing contract talks with David de Gea.

While Erik ten Hag wants the Spanish goalkeeper to stay, the Dutch coach is also intent on creating competition and ensuring he has different tactical options.

Kobel is one of those who fits the profile required, especially given his ability with his feet, something that has been an issue for De Gea this season.

Dortmund, aware of long-standing interest from a number of clubs, including Chelsea, are intent on offering Kobel a new deal themselves.

The Switzerland international’s current contract runs until 2026 but has established himself as one of the leading goalkeepers in the Bundesliga this season, and among the most promising in the game.

While the 25-year-old did make headlines following a high-profile error in Dortmund’s showdown with Bayern Munich, he is seen as having been influential to a first proper title challenge in years.

Meanwhile, on-loan Manchester United Marcel Sabitzer has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, the club announced today.

The Austria international joined from Bayern Munich in January on a short-term deal which runs until the end of the campaign.

But after suffering meniscal damage, he will not be able to recover in time to play a part in any of United's final three Premier League games or the FA Cup final next month.

“Everyone at the club is disappointed to lose Marcel’s services, as we strive for a strong finish to our season,” United said. "

Sabitzer has made 18 appearances and scored three goals since his arrival.

He was also part of United's Carabao Cup-winning team at Wembley in February.

It was not clear if the injury would play a part in United's decision-making over whether to try to sign him on a permanent deal.