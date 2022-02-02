Manchester United sweat over manager hunt as club struggles with a melting pot of problems

Manchester United's hunt for a permanent manager will gather pace now the transfer window has closed and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has finally stepped down, 10 months after his resignation. Richard Arnold formally commenced his role as United's new chief executive yesterday and the club want Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's long-term successor in place once the season is over, with Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag among the names in the frame.

He will be landed with one of the most challenging rebuilds the club has faced since Alex Ferguson retired nine years ago, with one well-placed United source describing the situation as a "melting pot of problems". There is uncertainty over the immediate futures of up to 12 players. Five of those are out of contract at the end of the season, including Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata and a disillusioned Jesse Lingard, who has been given a few days off after being left angered at not getting a loan move to Newcastle or West Ham. Pogba is understood to have been urged by United to delay a decision on his future until the France midfielder knows who the new manager is.

United have told loanees such as Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek they will be coming back, so did not give Sevilla or Everton options to buy this summer.

But Martial and Van de Beek -along with the likes of Dean Henderson, who was also frustrated to not get a loan move, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones - want regular football and have little interest in another season on the bench, all the more so in a World Cup year. Nemanja Matic will enter the final 12 months of his contract this summer.

The situation concerning Mason Greenwood, who United have said will not return to training or play matches until further notice, has presented another potential obstacle and was a factor in Lingard not being granted a loan switch. The 20-year-old striker was held in custody after being arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman on Sunday.

Contract questions

Marcus Rashford, David de Gea, Luke Shaw, Fred and Cristiano Ronaldo are among the players who are due to enter the final year of their contracts this summer. United have options to extend those deals to June 2024 so, in effect, they have two years remaining. Yet, sources say more problems could be stored up next season if another group of senior players follow Pogba and Lingard's lead and run down their contracts. Shaw is not expected to begin talks until March at the earliest and most negotiations are on hold until the end of the season, with players waiting for visibility over the next manager, who will also expect to have input over new contracts.

Buy better, sell better

Woodward felt United had got a handle on recruitment in the past few years, but a glance at Solskjaer's mixed bag of signings suggests otherwise, and the club remain notoriously poor at recouping money through sales to boost budgets.

Arnold is promising to give greater autonomy to football director John Murtough and technical director Darren Fletcher, but valuable time could be lost if players are lined up who the incoming manager does not want. Targets are being narrowed down - West Ham United's Declan Rice and John McGinn of Aston Villa are both of interest with midfield a priority area for reinforcement - but it seems unfeasible that United would be able to land the four or five top quality players the new manager may need unless they sell extremely well and free up space on the wage bill.

United have sold only eight players for fees of at least £10m since 2013 and have a tendency to hoard players, unlike rivals such as Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, who move swiftly and decisively to offload players. At Old Trafford, players are allowed to grow stale, and it has been one of the reasons for dressing room unrest this season. There is recognition, however, that even if Arnold, director of football negotiations Matt Judge, Murtough and the new manager seek to drive change, they will still be answerable to Florida and the micro-management of co-chairman Joel Glazer.

"The people in the UK are reasonable, but they put it to Florida and the answer is no," one source said. Others talk about United seldom being able to do a deal cleanly. "Deal by attrition" is how negotiations are often described. Given the pressing need to be agile in the market this summer, that has to change.

Champions League threat

United are due to announce a new training kit sponsor in the next few weeks, seven months after the expiry of their pounds 22.5 million a year deal with Aon. The new arrangement is unlikely to be as lucrative because the Aon deal also saw them sponsor the club's Carrington training base, but it will still provide a hefty income boost and is expected to be supplemented by a number of lucrative global partner contracts.

United could do a money-spinning pre-season tour this summer for the first time since 2019, even if the new manager may not appreciate the prospect of a three-week jaunt around Asia should the club opt to travel to the Far East over the United States. United's commercial revenues had remained flat for four years before dipping last season, but the onus on driving up sponsorship income will be greater than ever if they miss out on Champions League football this term.

The prospect of Europa League or Europa Conference League football next season could present a logistical headache for the new manager. Jose Mourinho ended up writing off the Premier League in order to focus his efforts on winning the Europa League in his debut season.

