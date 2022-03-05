| -1.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Manchester United should focus on derby win and not worry about who ends up better off in the title race

Paul McGrath

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick and Cristiano Ronaldo face a tough test against Manchester City Expand

Close

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick and Cristiano Ronaldo face a tough test against Manchester City

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick and Cristiano Ronaldo face a tough test against Manchester City

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick and Cristiano Ronaldo face a tough test against Manchester City

Manchester United’s players have to put in the hard yards against neighbours City on Sunday afternoon.

If they don’t, they’ll get a thrashing’ to match the 2-0 defeat of last November.

Most Watched

Privacy