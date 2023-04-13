Manchester United rocked by Marcus Rashford blow

Marcus Rashford is substituted after picking up an injury against Everton. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA

Manchester United have been dealt a huge setback with Marcus Rashford ruled out for at least the next few games and Erik ten Hag uncertain when he will return.

Rashford, who has scored 28 goals this season, was substituted late on in United’s 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday with a groin injury.

The club have ruled him out of both legs of their Europa League quarter-final against Sevilla over the next week and Sunday’s trip to Nottingham Forest. But Ten Hag could not say if his top scorer would be back for the FA Cup semi-final against Brighton on Sunday week.

United have six more games to play this month, starting with Sevilla at Old Trafford tonight. “[He’ll be out for] a few games. We’ve to see how the injury develops,” said Ten Hag.

“Of course it is a setback and he is disappointed about it, but he is not totally broken because he knows he will return quickly, so he is optimistic and he has started straight on his recovery and rehab.”

In a statement on their website, United said Rashford would be “unavailable for a few games but is expected to be back for the season run-in” and added that there will be “relief about the prospect of his return for important games in the final weeks of the season”.

Winger Alejandro Garnacho and defender Luke Shaw are also sidelined, although Ten Hag expects Shaw back “at short notice”.

Rashford’s absence will place added pressure on Anthony Martial to find fitness and form during the run-in, given the overwhelming dependence on the England striker for goals this term.

The France forward has endured an injury-plagued campaign and has not started a game since the 2-1 win over Manchester City on January 14, when he was forced off at half-time.

Martial has come on as a substitute in United’s past three games, against Newcastle, Brentford and Everton, and Ten Hag hopes he can have a big impact over the remainder of the season.

“I think he is ready to start but the front line against Brentford did really well and we decide to continue that against Everton and again they did well,” the United manager said. “The advantage is we can bring Anthony slowly back, give him minutes, get him used to high intensity, but against Everton he was ready to start. We don’t have to force things [with Martial with Rashford out].

“You say I defended him [Martial], but I just point to the stats. The stats tell you the moment he is on the pitch the time he needs for a goal is really less and when he is in the team, we play our best football.”

Meanwhile, David de Gea remained tight-lipped on his future, with United still to agree a new contract with the goalkeeper. His deal is due to expire this summer but De Gea said he was focused on finishing the season strongly.

“It is not time to lose focus and think about contracts,” De Gea said. “My mind is to keep going and play at my best.”