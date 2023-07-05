Manchester United ready to step up attempts to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana

Manchester United are ready to step up their attempts to land Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana and reunite him with Erik Ten Hag.

Ten Hag worked with Onana at Ajax and is his first choice to succeed David De Gea as his No 1, with his club looking for £51.5 million for the 27-year-old.

There has been no agreement between the clubs despite United’s clear interest in the former Cameroon international. Initial discussions mean the deal needs to be negotiated for Onana to move to the Premier League.

United are said to be at £38.5 million with their opening valuations but are still firmly in the race for the goalkeeper who reached the Champions League semi-final with Ajax under Ten Hag. There is also interest from the Saudi Arabia Pro League.

Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta confirmed United’s interest at the weekend and was braced for a bid.

United released David De Gea last week but are also set for talks with him over remaining at the club next season. The Spaniard, 32, had agreed the framework of fresh terms in May but the deal was not signed off, with changes expected to be made to the original agreement.

Ten Hag’s plans are set to be dictated by whether a deal can be struck for Onana, who played in the Champions League final with Inter last month. The Dutch coach had backed De Gea last season, pointing to his Golden Gloves clean-sheet record last season.

But De Gea would not be guaranteed the No1 jersey next season even if he were to agree fresh terms to stay.

Tom Heaton is Ten Hag’s back-up keeper while Dean Henderson is scheduled to return from his Nottingham Forest loan before a decision is made on his future. Jack Butland, who arrived in January on loan, has moved to Rangers.