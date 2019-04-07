Manchester United ready to break the bank to sign Declan Rice

MANCHESTER UNITED are ready to break the bank to sign West Ham youngster Declan Rice this summer.

It is understood that Rice's advisers are fully aware of United's eagerness to sign the 20-year-old midfielder, who switched his international allegiances from the Republic of Ireland to England last month.

Rice signed a new contract that ties him to West Ham until 2024, but his £30,000-a-week salary will be dwarfed by the offer United could put before him.

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini admitted his club may be forced to sell if a "big team pay an important amount of money" to sign the Hammers academy graduate.

Now West Ham officials are braced for a bid for Rice, with a fee in excess of £50m likely to be demanded for a player who has played just 56 Premier League games.

Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and Rice are on a list of transfer targets compiled by United manager Ole Gunnar Juan Mata, Ander Herrera, Antonio Valencia and Marcos Rojo are all expected to leave United this summer, with Nemanja Matic's future in doubt if Rice arrives.

Online Editors